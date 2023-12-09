Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

The upcoming clash at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Dec 9 at 4 p.m. ET will see the Dallas Stars (15-7-3) playing hosts to the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5). The game will be broadcast on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, featuring two teams eager to build on their recent victories.

Dallas secured a thrilling 5-4 shootout win on Dec. 7 against the Washington Capitals, while Vegas dominated the St. Louis Blues with a 6-3 road victory on Dec 6.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview

Riding a wave of success, the Vegas Golden Knights have triumphed in three of their last four games, currently holding a four-point lead over the LA Kings in the Pacific Division. A win would mark their fourth victory in the last five games and extend their winning streak against the Stars to four.

Vegas boasts an average of 3.19 goals per game, notably scoring six goals on 49 shots in their recent outing. Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar contributed a goal and an assist each, with Jonathan Marchessault also finding the net.

Defensively sound, Vegas allows an average of 2.33 goals per game, although they conceded three in their previous match, highlighting the need for improved defensive performance.

In goal, Logan Thompson, with a 7-3-3 record in 14 games, holds a 2.38 GAA and an impressive .917 save percentage, saving 26 of the 29 shots he faced in the last game.

Conversely, the Dallas Stars brought an end to their two-game losing streak with a victory over the Capitals in their recent outing. They look to maintain the momentum against the Golden Knights to record their third win in the last five games.

Dallas showcases an offensive prowess, averaging 3.44 goals per game, exemplified by their five-goal performance on 38 shots in the last game. Roope Hintz stood out with two goals, while Jason Robertson contributed two assists, and Tyler Seguin added a goal.

However, defensively challenged, Dallas concedes an average of 2.96 goals per game, allowing four goals in their previous match. To secure a victory in the upcoming game, they need an improved defensive performance.

Scott Wedgewood, saving 23 of 27 shots in the last game, holds a 5-5-1 record in seven games with a 3.25 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Stars and Golden Knights have faced each other in a total of 28 games, combining regular season and playoffs. The Stars hold an overall record of 12-15-1 (42.9%) against the Golden Knights. The current trend sees the Stars grappling with a 3 game-losing streak against the Golden Knights, encompassing both regular season and playoffs. When focusing solely on regular season encounters, the Stars maintain a 6-9-1 (37.5%) record against the Vegas Golden Knights. In the playoffs, the Stars and Golden Knights teams have clashed twice, resulting in a 1-1 tie in series wins. The Stars fell short in their recent playoff series during the 2023 Conference Finals against the Golden Knights. The longest winning streak the Dallas Stars have enjoyed over the Golden Knights spans 4 games, commencing on April 26, 2022, with a 3-2 victory and lasting until April 8, 2023. The Stars currently rank 13th in goals against, conceding a total of 74 goals (3.0 per game) in league play. In contrast, the Golden Knights boast an impressive defensive record, allowing only 63 goals (just 2.3 per game), placing them third in the NHL. The Stars' skaters average 13.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game and earned one shutout this season, whereas the Golden Knights' ability to shut out their opponents twice this season.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

Dallas has secured victories in 14 out of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season. When facing odds shorter than -144 in seven games, the Stars emerged victorious in six instances. Dallas is expected to win this upcoming contest.

On the other side, the Vegas Golden Knights, often cast as underdogs in five games this season, displayed resilience with upset wins in four of those encounters, boasting an impressive 80.0% success rate.

Vegas faced odds of +121 or longer once this season, resulting in a loss.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Dallas Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

