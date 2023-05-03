Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 1: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers were heavy favorites in their first-round series. After falling behind 1-0 on home ice, both stormed back to advance to the second round.

Vegas was the most dominant team in the first round. They controlled the Winnipeg Jets, winning four straight games to take the series 4-1. Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone led the Knights with eight points each across five games.

In net, Laurent Brossoit proved that he was more than just a backup goalie. Brossoit finished the series 4-1 with a .915 save percentage. He was excellent.

Shayna @hayyyshayyy What a save from Laurent Brossoit What a save from Laurent Brossoit https://t.co/2VbKyKLmSK

Edmonton's goaltending has been troublesome. Stuart Skinner played most of the series for the Oilers, starting all six games. While the Oilers were able to score their way to a 4-2 series victory, Skinner did not help much on the backend.

In six games, Skinner went 3-2 and finished with a .890 save percentage. That ranked 17th of the 24 goaltenders that saw action in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Despite the stats, Edmonton stuck with Skinner even after Jack Campbell came in and helped them come back to win Game 4 in overtime and avoid a 3-1 series deficit. But there is little doubt that Skinner needs to get better in this series. Much better.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be severely tested by Edmonton's top talent in this series. While Winnipeg has some good players, they are nowhere near the level of the Oilers' superstars.

Connor McDavid caught fire after being held to only one point in the first three games against the Kings. McDavid finished the series with 10 points. Leon Draisaitl was excellent from puck drop, picking up the slack for McDavid and finishing the series with 11 points.

Even crazier, the Oilers scored a total of 25 goals in the first round of the playoffs. Draisaitl was on the ice for 19 of them.

Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic Leon Draisaitl in Round 1:



•7 goals

•4 assists

•On the ice for 10 of Oilers 15 5v5 goals, and 19 of the 25 total goals they scored

•Shot or directly set up 31 of the team’s 100 5v5 scoring chances, and 40 of 121 all situations chances Leon Draisaitl in Round 1:•7 goals•4 assists •On the ice for 10 of Oilers 15 5v5 goals, and 19 of the 25 total goals they scored•Shot or directly set up 31 of the team’s 100 5v5 scoring chances, and 40 of 121 all situations chances

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Prediction

The Oilers will be taken aback by the hostile environment in Game 1. But if Winnipeg can come into Sin City and steal a game, so can Connor McDavid and company.

Expect McDavid to be on his game right away after being stuck early in the first round.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Poll : 0 votes