Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 2: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers trail 1-0 in their series for the second straight round. In round one, they overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to beat the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

In round two, they were beaten 6-4 by a red-hot Vegas Golden Knights team that dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in only five games.

Game 1 had a little bit of everything.

Leon Draisaitl became the second player in as many days to score all four goals for his team. He also became the second to do so in a losing effort after Joe Pavelski's four goals were wasted in a 5-4 overtime loss for the Dallas Stars in Game 1 vs the Seattle Kraken.

"I don't think our team was anywhere near where it needed to be in order to walk away with a road win in the playoffs," Oilers Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Leon had a great effort. He's been good all playoffs here, but our team can do things a lot better than we did tonight."

As you could imagine in a 6-4 final, Game 1 also featured some mediocre goaltending on both sides.

Stuart Skinner has struggled all playoffs for Edmonton and allowed six goals on 33 shots against Vegas. Laurent Brossoit was not much better for Vegas, stopping 23 of 27 in the win.

In Game 2, we may see a reset on both sides. Neither team wants to be forced to outscore their opponent, as that is rarely the formula for a successful postseason. But that doesn't mean that this trend of high-scoring games won't continue.

In the first round, Edmonton scored 4.2 goals per game while allowing 3.3. Vegas scored 3.8 per game and allowed 2.8. The Golden Knights scored four or more goals in four straight games to finish off the series.

Overall, the Edmonton Oilers sit 12th, allowing 26 goals in seven games while Vegas ranks fifth. Will we see the Golden Knights tighten things up as they did toward the end of the first round? Is Edmonton even capable of playing tighter-checking hockey?

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Prediction

The Golden Knights have lost only once at home during the 2023 playoffs. Their home-ice advantage is the best in the NHL and they are one of the hottest teams remaining in the field.

I fully expect that to continue tonight.

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Edmonton Oilers 3

