Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights return to Sin City in an intense 2-2 series with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers bounced back in Game 4, dominating the Knights 4-1 to tie the series.

Vegas holds home ice in what is now a best-of-three for the right to advance to the Western Conference Final.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7:00 PM PST on Friday night.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5

TV: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Streaming: ESPN app

Surprisingly, the last three games in this series have all been blowouts. Games 2 and 4 were won by Edmonton, while Game 3 was won by Vegas. In each case, the winning margin was three or more goals.

The series altered dramatically in Game 4. Not only did the Oilers tie the game, but two plays, in particular, resulted in the suspension of a key player and top-pair defense from each team.

For Edmonton, Darnell Nurse was suspended one game for a late instigator penalty. Nurse is the best defenseman on the team and sits behind only Connor McDavid in ice time throughout the playoffs.

Similarly, Alex Pietrangelo leads Vegas in most defensive categories. But in frustration during Game 4, Pietrangelo threw an ugly slash down onto the hands of Leon Draisaitl. The slash was nowhere near a "hockey play" and was well warranted for suspension. Most believed that he deserved more than just one game.

Regardless, both teams will be playing without a huge piece in Game 5. Vegas is likely to bring up Ben Hutton while Edmonton should turn to Phillip Broberg.

Game 4 was also a big confidence boost for Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Skinner has really struggled in the playoffs after being nominated for the Calder Trophy for the best rookie during the regular season. But in Game 4, he stopped 25 of 26 in the win.

If Skinner can finally find his consistent playoff form, the Oilers become a far more dangerous and capable team.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Hutton

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Broberg-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Prediction

The Oilers are riding high off of their Game 4 win. While neither team has been able to win two in a row in the series, we believe that Edmonton will find a way to do exactly that on the road in Game 5.

After the Vegas Golden Knights get off to a hot start, Skinner, McDavid, and company are going to be big in a comeback win.

Oilers 5, Golden Knights 2

