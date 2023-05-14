Vegas Golden Knights are back in the Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 6 tonight. They currently lead 3-2 after winning Game 5 with a 4-3 scoreline. Needless to say, Connor McDavid and the Oilers need to win tonight to keep their Stanley Cup ambitions alive.

Jack Eichel was the best player for the Knights last game. He has three points from one goal and two assists. Captain Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague score the other three goals for the Knights. Three of these goals came within 90 seconds in the second period.

Oilers scored three goals in powerplay, Connor McDavid scored and Zach Hyman scored the other. The Oilers look unstoppable in the powerplay and will look to capitalize on that in Game 6.

Heading into Game 6, Connor McDavid looks very confident that we will see a Game 7 after an Oilers victory tonight. He said, "We're gonna have our best game of the series tonight" in a post practice interview.

Alex Pietrangelo and Darnell Nurse are back tonight after receiving one-game suspensions for their actions in Game 4. Pietrangelo was suspended for his dangerous slash onto Leon Draisaitl. Nurse was automatically suspended for one game after instigating a fight in the dying minutes of Game 4. With both of these defensemen back for their teams, we may get to see some heat back on the ice today.

Pietrangelo even called out the Department of Player Safety for not taking enough action on Oilers players who according to him, had "premedidated" checks planned.

Stuart Skinner has not had the best performance in the net but Jay Woodcroft believes in him and will start the goalie in crucial Game 6. Adin Hill will keep his place in the Vegas Golden Knights net after his 31-save performance in Game 5.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Roy

Howden—Stephenson—Stone

Carrier—Blueger—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Kane-McDavid-Hyman

Nugent-Hopkins-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais

Broberg

Skinner

Campbell

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in quick succession in the second period and never let their defence down afterwards. Oilers will dominate the powerplay, as they have been doing the entire season.

Leon Draisaitl will have a breakout game tonight after being silent the last two games, per his standards. Darnell Nurse's return will give stability to Oilers 5-on-5. Stuart Skinner will have a shutout game.

Vegas Golden Knights 0, Edmonton Oilers 3

