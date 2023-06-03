Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 1: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday night for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

On their way to the final, the Golden Knights knocked off the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars. While the Panthers played the Cinderella role, getting past the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00 PM PST on Saturday.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 1

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV (US) / Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS (CAN)

The clash of two polar opposites begins tonight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers have been the dream team all postseason, barely reaching the playoffs as the East's final seed before dispatching three of the top Stanley Cup contenders. They are riding high, coming off a shocking sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that many believed had the best shot at winning the Cup.

Florida's success story is pretty simple. They have received top-notch goaltending from the veteran Sergei Bobrovsky and their leader, Matthew Tkachuk, has been the best player throughout the playoffs. Both players are atop the Conn Smythe odds list and will have a massive impact on the outcome of this series.

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, have been a favorite from the start. After getting out to a 13-2 start, tied for the best 15-game start to a regular season in NHL history, the Vegas Golden Knights looked down upon the rest of the Western Conference.

Vegas finished as the West's top seed and had little trouble getting through three opponents on their way to their second Stanley Cup final in only six seasons of existence.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Cousins-Bennett-Tkachuk

Luostarinen-Lundell-Reinhart

Lomberg-E. Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

M. Staal-Montour

Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Golden Knights vs Panthers prediction

Does Florida continue to ride their tidal wave of momentum? Will the 10 days off affect the Cats? How much of a toll did the Dallas Stars comeback take on Vegas?

The hometown scene will be rocking in Game 1 and coming off a bit less of a layover. I think the Vegas Golden Knights will be the better team to start. But never count the Florida Panthers down and out. They will respond and find a way to take Game 1 on the road.

Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3

