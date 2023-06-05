The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is underway and Game 2 goes down on Monday night in Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers, after winning Game 1 on Saturday 5-2.

Vegas was able to capitalize on their chances, including scoring three in the third period.

Game 2 goes down on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SN, TVAS

The Vegas Golden Knights used home ice to their advantage on Saturday as the building was rocking and had Vegas fired up to play from the jump. Although Florida scored the first goal shorthanded, the Golden Knights stuck to their game and got the win.

"I still think we weren't that great," Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "I thought that we were all right overall, but definitely need to be more of a factor in the next few games."

Florida, meanwhile, isn't losing confidence despite being down 1-0 in the series. The Panthers came back from down 3-1 in the first round against the Boston Bruins, so Florida has confidence in their group and in head coach Paul Maurice.

"There's a lot of trust there," forward Sam Reinhart said. "You guys see it. There's so much confidence in the way he conducts himself and when he speaks there's so much passion.

"The players sense that, sensed that right from the beginning. The trust in his systems that he's providing us, and his adjustments, have been second to none. We have all the confidence in him, and I think it's mutual. It goes both ways, and we appreciate that as well."

X-Factor: Sergei Bobrovsky wasn't the best on Saturday night and Vegas was able to get four past him with the fifth being an empty netter. Allowing four goals is too many, so the Russian will need to get back on track if the Panthers are going to even up this series.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Florida Panthers projected lines

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Cousins-Bennett-Tkachuk

Luostarinen-Lundell-Reinhart

Lomberg-E. Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

M. Staal-Montour

Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers prediction

Neither Florida nor Vegas played a great game in Game 1 but both showed flashes of potential. The Panthers started to use their physicality late in the game, which they need to do right off the jump as they did frustrate Adin Hill.

I do expect Bobrovsky to play better, but both offenses can score, but ultimately, I do think Florida comes out hot and gets another early lead but this time protects it and evens up the series. This series will be back-and-forth and Florida will head back home with it tied 1-1.

Florida 3, Vegas 2

