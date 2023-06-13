Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, where and how to watch - 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

The Stanley Cup is in the building on Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 and are up in the series 3-1.

Vegas won Game 4 on the road 3-2 to take the 3-1 series lead and are now one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Game 5 goes down on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SN, TVAS

The Vegas Golden Knights won both games at home and then split the next two on the road to take a commanding series lead. Florida, however, nearly did pull off the comeback in Game 4 as they trailed 3-0 and made it 3-2 but it was too little too late for them.

Although Florida needs to win three straight games, they did exactly that earlier in these playoffs so Eric Staal and the Panthers remain confident.

"Obviously, situation where we have to win. Been there before," Staal said. "For me personally, I've been on the other side of it. I've been in a Stanley Cup Final where you're up 3-1.

"It's not easy. There's some pressure there. There's a lot of variables that go along with it: family, friends, the Cup in the building. Your mind can wander. For us, it's just about winning tomorrow night and enjoying the game and playing as hard as we can and getting the W and then taking it back home. That's our focus. That's all it can be."

Vegas, on the other hand, knows they still need one more win but with the way Adin Hill is playing, they are confident they will get the job done at home.

"It's probably the best I've played," Hill said. "I'm having fun, just enjoying it. The team is having a good time too. It's almost the best everyone in this locker room has played. That's what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. We just have to keep it going."

X-Factor: Adin Hill has been phenomenal in these playoffs and he is a big reason why the Vegas Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the playoff series. If Vegas is going to hoist the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, it will be because of Hill who hasn't given up many weak goals or chances for Florida to capitalize on.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Florida Panthers projected lines

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Cousins-Bennett-Tkachuk

Luostarinen-Lundell-Reinhart

Lomberg-E. Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

M. Staal-Montour

Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Prediction

Vegas has been the better team all series and at home, expect the Golden Knights to hoist the Stanley Cup. Matthew Tkachuk is favoring his shoulder and isn't the same player, which is a massive concern for Florida as he is their best player, and without him playing at 100%, the offense has struggled.

The Golden Knights are also much better offensively and I expect them to continue to score on Bobrovsky, and capitalize on their powerplay chances.

Vegas 4, Florida 2

