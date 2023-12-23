Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 23, 2023

Join the excitement at the Amerant Bank Arena as the Florida Panthers (18-12-2) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Florida's recent home game ended in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, while Vegas suffered a 5-4 road loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

Don't miss the action, tune in to BSFL, SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves on a two-game losing skid, with defensive issues taking center stage. They're averaging 3.41 goals and allowing 2.67 per game, placing their offense ninth-best in the league.

Jack Eichel has been a key contributor, netting 15 goals and providing 24 assists this season. Logan Thompson, with a 2.71 GAA and .904 SV%, is expected to guard the net.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers offense has produced only two goals in their most recent pair of games. They're averaging 2.88 goals scored and 2.62 conceded per game, with their defense being ranked fifth.

The team will look for a strong defensive performance, and Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be the goaltender, boasting a 2.52 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

In 15 games, comprising both regular season and playoffs, the Panthers have a 5-9-1 (33.3%) against the Knights. The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak against the Knights. In regular season contests, the Panthers boast a 4-5-1 (40%) record against the Knights. The Panthers' longest winning streak over the Knights spans two games, commencing with 4-3 victory on Jan 19, 2018, and extending until Feb 2, 2019. Notably, the Panthers showcase an 82.52% penalty kill efficiency, ranking eighth in the league, while Golden Knights are 13th with an 81.82% penalty kill percentage. In faceoff win rate, the Knights rank 18th in the NHL with 49.8%, while the Panthers have 50.1% faceoff wins, placing them 17th in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has emerged victorious in 14 of 22 games where they were considered favorites.

In 19 games with odds shorter than -125, the Panthers have 11 wins, which means they have a 55.6% probability of winning the upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights, who have been the underdog in eight games this season, boast an impressive 62.5% success rate with five upset wins.

When faced with odds of +105 or longer in four games, Vegas holds a 2-2 record and carriers a 48.8% chance of winning.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Florida to beat the spread: No

