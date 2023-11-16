Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 16th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights are in Montreal to play the Canadiens, with the game scheduled to start on Thursday at 7 pm ET at the Bell Centre. The game will be telecast live on TSN and RDS in the Montreal region and streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 12-3-1 and in second place in the Western Conference. Vegas has struggled of late. They are 1-3 in their last four and coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Vegas has been led by William Karlsson, who has 18 points. Jack Eichel has 15 points, Mark Stone has 14 points, Shea Theodore has 12 points, and Chandler Stephenson has 10 points for the team.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 7-7-2 and on a two-game losing streak. The Canadiens lost to the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames at home. Montreal is being led by Cole Caufield, who has 14 points. Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki have 13 points, and Michael Matheson has 12 points for the side.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key numbers

Montreal is 9-7-1 all-time against Vegas.

The Golden Knights are allowing just 2.19 goals per game which ranks third.

Vegas is 4-2 on the road.

Montreal is averaging just 2.75 goals per game.

The Habs are allowing 3.31 which ranks 20th.

Montreal is 5-5 at home.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -198 favorites while the Montreal Canadiens are +164 underdogs. The over/under is set at six with the over juiced to -122.

Both Vegas and Montreal have struggled as of late, but this is a good game for the Golden Knights to get back into the win column. Vegas has struggled to score of late but now plays a defensively fragile team that has problems in the net.

The Golden Knights should get back on track offensively in this game.

Prediction: Vegas 5, Montreal 2.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win in regulation -115

Tip 2: Golden Knights over 3.5 goals -125

Tip 3: Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal -125

Tip 4: Shea Theodore over 2.5 shows on goal -110

