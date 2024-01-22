Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-5) and the New Jersey Devils (23-18-3) face off at the Prudential Center on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, SCRIPPS and MSGSN.

The Devils are seeking redemption after a 6-2 loss at home to the Stars on Friday, while Vegas comes in with confidence following a 3-2 home win against the Penguins on the same day.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have scored 144 goals this season, averaging 3.1 goals per game, and conceding 122 at a rate of 2.6 per game.

Mark Stone leads the team with 15 goals and 32 assists, Jack Eichel follows closely with 19 goals and 25 assists, while Jonathan Marchessault has contributed 20 goals and 13 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson has a season record of 16-9-3, maintaining a 2.61 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have scored 50 goals this season, averaging 3.4 goals per game. They have conceded 153 goals, with an average of 3.5 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and 30 assists, while Tyler Toffoli has contributed 17 goals and 13 assists.

In goal, Vitek Vanecek boasts a season record of 15-7-2, with a 3.22 GAA and a .885 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 10 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights are 6-4 (60%) against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Devils have a 54.3% win rate, while the Golden Knights are 49.8%.

The Golden Knights boasts the penalty kill percentage, at 80%, while the Devils are 78.01%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has clinched victory in 20 of 32 games played as the odds favorite this season. The Devil's success extends to 15 wins in 26 games with odds shorter than -126. They have a 55.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights have pulled off upset victories in nine of the 15 games played as underdogs this season, achieving a success rate of 60.0%. When listed as underdogs with odds of +106 or longer, Vegas has a 5-4 record and a 48.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Devils 5-4 Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils 0 votes