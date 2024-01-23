Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The New York Islanders face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, MSGSN and SCRIPPS.

New York emerged victorious with a 3-2 win at home against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 21, setting the stage for an intense matchup. Vegas, on the other hand, faced a challenging road game on Jan. 22 and narrowly lost 6-5 in overtime against the New Jersey Devils.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights boast an average of 3.17 goals per game, with a 20.4% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with an impressive 22 goals, while Mark Stone contributes with 13 goals and 34 assists. On the defensive end, the Golden Knights concede an average of 2.72 goals per game and successfully kill off 80.3% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Adin Hill, with a 10-2-2 record, has allowed 27 goals on 406 shots, maintaining a 1.93 GAA and a .933 SV% this season.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders exhibit an average of 2.93 goals per game and showcase a 22.8% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Brock Nelson leads the team with an impressive 20 goals and 17 assists. Mathew Barzal contributes significantly with 12 goals, 36 assists and 133 shots on goal. Defensively, the Islanders concede an average of 3.33 goals per game and successfully thwart 73.6% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Ilya Sorokin boasts a record of 14-7-9, maintaining a 3.17 GAA and a .910 SV% and has faced 1,174 shots and given up 106 goals.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 11 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights are 5-6 (45.5%) against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.8% win rate, while the Islanders have 50.7%.

On penalty kill, the Golden Knights demonstrate an 80.29% success rate, while the Islanders maintain a 73.57% success rate.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Odds and Prediction

New York has been the odds favorite in 22 games and secured victory 11 times. When the odds are shorter than -130, in 12 matchups, the Islanders boast seven wins, carrying a 56.5% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Golden Knights, labeled underdogs in 16 games this season, have won nine times, achieving a notable 56.2% success rate. Vegas has emerged victorious in five of nine games where it was underdogs by +109 or longer on the odds, boasting a 47.8% chance of winning against the Islanders.

Prediction: Islanders 5 - 4 Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Bowie Horvat to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Vegas Golden Knights New York Islanders 0 votes