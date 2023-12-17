Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 17th 2023

The Ottawa Senators (11-14 -0) aim to break a three-game losing streak as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) away on Sunday, Dec 17, at 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

Ottawa comes into the matchup after a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on the road last Friday, extending their current losing streak. Over the past five encounters against Western Conference teams, the Senators boast a 3-2-0 record.

On Friday night, the Golden Knights experienced a stumbling block at home against the Buffalo Sabres, breaking their four-game winning streak.

The game will be broadcast on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators are contending with defensive issues as they approach this game, highlighted by their recent 5-4 defeat to the Dallas Stars.

Throughout the season, Ottawa has maintained an average of 3.366 goals, but their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 3.32 goals per game, ranking them 23rd in the NHL.

Tim Stutzle has been a standout contributor with six goals and 22 assists this season.

Only two players on the team, led by Brady Tkachuk with 13 goals and 20 total points, have reached double-digit goal counts and ended a six-game goal-scoring drought in the loss to Dallas.

Conversely, the Vegas Golden Knights suffered a 5-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres in their recent outing.

Ivan Barbashev had a standout performance, contributing with a goal.

Over the season, the Golden Knights have averaged 3.32 goals, while their defense has allowed an average of 2.48 goals per game, placing them 11th in offense and 3rd in defense.

Jack Eichel has been a key offensive force with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Goaltender Logan Thompson boasts a solid 9-4-3 record, maintaining a 2.49 GAA and a .911 SV%, despite conceding four goals in each of his last two starts.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and key numbers

In the 10 games played between the Senators and the Golden Knights, the Senators hold an overall record of 1-8-1 (10%) against their opponents. Currently, the Senators are on an eight-game losing streak when facing the Golden Knights, and it has been five years since their last victory over them, with a 5-4 win recorded on Mar 2, 2018. The Golden Knights have secured two shutouts this season and maintain averages of 19.7 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game. On the other hand, the Senators have achieved one shutout this season. In faceoff, the Golden Knights win 49.8% (20th in the NHL), while the Senators hold the league's 11th-ranked faceoff win percentage at 51.2%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

This season, the Golden Knights have claimed victory in 14 out of 24 games when favored, boasting a success rate of 58.3%.

Specifically, when listed as favorites with odds of -194 or shorter, Vegas has accumulated a 10-4 record, securing wins in 71.4% of those instances.

With regard to the current matchup, the win probability for the Golden Knights stands at 66.0%.

On the other hand, the Senators have played the underdog in 13 games this season, winning five and resulting in a success rate of 38.5%.

Additionally, in a game where they were listed as underdogs with odds of +160 or higher, the Senators faced a loss, and their chances of winning this game are assessed at 38.5%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Senators to beat the spread: No

