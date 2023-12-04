Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 4, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) clash with the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Monday, Dec 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

In their most recent match, the Golden Knights secured a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, whereas the Blues suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Arizona Coyotes.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights enter this game on the back of some strong performances, and their formidable defense has been the key contributor. In the last two games, the Golden Knights' defense has allowed only two goals in total.

While the offense maintains an average of 3.16 goals per game, the defense impressively concedes just 2.32 goals per game, which ranks best in the NHL.

Jack Eichel has been a significant force with 10 goals and 17 assists this season. To secure success in this upcoming match, the Golden Knights must get off to a good start.

On the other hand, in two out of the last three games, the Blues have managed to score just one goal, resulting in losses each time. However, in the game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Blues unleashed an impressive offensive display, netting six goals.

They average 2.91 goals per game, while they concede 3.13 goals. With a current offensive ranking of 25th, the offense has to improve. Robert Thomas has been a notable contributor with eight goals and 15 assists this season.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and key numbers

Throughout 24 games, combining regular season and playoff matchups, the Golden Knights exhibit a solid head-to-head record 14-10 against the Blues with 5 OT wins, 1 OT loss and 1 PS win each. The Golden Knights are on a two-game winning streak against the Blues. The longest winning streak all-time for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Blues spans four games, kicking off with a 5-4 victory on Mar 12, 2021, and extending through Apr 5, 2021. The Golden Knights currently rank sixth in the league for goals with a total of 79, averaging 3.2 goals per game. The Blues find themselves 23rd for goals scored with a total of 67 goals at an average of 2.9 per game. On the defensive front, the Golden Knights have allowed only 58 goals, boasting the third-fewest goals conceded per game at just 2.3. The Blues have conceded a total of 72 goals, averaging 3.1 goals per game, placing them 16th in the category.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds and prediction

Vegas has demonstrated dominance as the favorite this season, winning 12 of 20 games in that role.

The Golden Knights have excelled in games with odds shorter than -205, securing victories in five of seven instances. Vegas is expected to win this game.

On the flip side, the Blues have played the underdog role in 16 games this season, claiming upset wins in eight. When underdogs with odds of +168 or longer, the Blues hold a 1-2 record, with a 37.3% chance of winning the forthcoming game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Blues to beat the spread: Yes

