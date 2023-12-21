Vegas Golden Knights vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 21st 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights remain on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 21-7-5, which is first in the Western Conference, but is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, which snapped their two-game win streak. Vegas is already without starting goalie Adin Hill, and now backup goalie Logan Thompson is dealing with an injury and is questionable.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jack Eichel, who has 37 points, Mark Stone has 33 points, William Karlsson has 29 points and Jonathan Marchessault has 24 points.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 15-13-5 and coming off a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday. The Lightning are 2-2 in their last four, but Andrei Vasilevskiy looked like his old self against the Blues.

Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov, who has 54 points, Brayden Point has 35 points, Steven Stamkos has 34 points, Victor Hedman has 29 points and Brandon Hagel has 28 points.

Golden Knights vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 7-3 all-time against Tampa Bay and on a three-game win streak.

The Golden Knights are 9-4-3 on the road.

Tampa Bay is allowing 2.48 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Vegas is averaging 3.39 goals per game, ranking eighth.

The Lightning average 3.36 goals per game.

The Golden Knights allow 2.61 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-3 at home.

Golden Knights vs Lightning: Odds & prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -108, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -112, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

With Thompson potentially not starting, AHL goalie Jiri Patera would get the start who has just four career NHL games under his belt and would have to face one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Vasilevskiy is starting to find his groove, and at home, the Lightning play much better and should be able to grind out a very competitive win.

Prediction: Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.

Golden Knights vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win -112.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Brayden Point over 2.5 shots on goal -120.

Tip 4: Brandon Hagel over 0.5 points -145.

