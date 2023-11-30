Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 30th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights will go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at the Rogers Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are currently 14-5-4 and despite being first in the West, have struggled as of late. Vegas is on a three-game losing streak with the last two coming on the road to the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

The team has been led by Jack Eichel and William Karlsson who have 21 points, Mark Stone has 19, Shea Theodore has 18 points, and Jonathan Marchessault has 14 points.

Meanwhile, Vancouver has cooled down after their hot start but the Canucks are still 15-7-1 which is good for second place in the Western Conference. They returned to the win column on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Canucks have been led by JT Miller who has 35 points, Quinn Hughes who has 33 points, Elias Petterson who has 30 points, Brock Boeser with 26 points, and Filip Hronek with 23 points.

Golden Knights vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 12-2-3 all-time against Vancouver.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-3 on the road.

Vancouver is 8-1-1 at home.

Vegas is allowing 2.43 goals per game which is third-best in the NHL.

The Canucks are averaging 3.96 goals per game which ranks second in the NHL.

Golden Knights vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are +100 while the Vancouver Canucks are slight -120 favorites with the over/under set at 6.5 goals, with the under juiced to -120.

Though the Golden Knights have not looked like themselves over the past couple of games, this could be problematic for the Canucks, against the Vegas Knights offense, as they are dealing with some key injuries to their defense.

Ultimately, with Vancouver down some defensemen, Vegas should be able to get back on track here in what should be a competitive game.

Prediction: Vegas 3, Vancouver 2

Golden Knights vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win +100.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson over 2.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: William Karlsson over 0.5 points -135.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Vancouver 0 votes