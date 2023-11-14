Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 14th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights are in Washington to play the Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals preview

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are showing no signs of slowing down this season. Vegas is 12-2-1 and returned to the win column with a 5-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights are currently first in the Western Conference.

Vegas has been led by William Karlsson who has 18 points. Jack Eichel (15 points), Mark Stone (14 points), Shea Theodore (12 points), and Chandler Stephenson (10 points) are the other leading scorers.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, is 7-4-2 and riding a two-game win streak while being led by Alex Ovechkin who has 11 points. Ovechkin is the only Capitals player who has over 10 points, as John Carlson, Tom Wilson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov all have eight points.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 9-6 all-time against Washington.

The Golden Knights are 4-1 on the road.

Vegas is averaging 3.67 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Golden Knights allow 2.13 goals per game which is the second-best in the NHL.

Washington is 4-3-1 at home.

The Capitals are averaging just 2.31 goals per game which ranks 31st.

Washington is allowing just 2.85 goals per game which is 8th best in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -155 favorites with the Washington Capitals being +130 underdogs. The over/under is set at six goals.

Vegas rebounded nicely on Friday with a shutout win over San Jose and will now go on the road to play the Washington Capitals, who struggle to score goals. Both teams have solid goaltending and defense, but Vegas' offense will likely be the difference here.

Prediction: Vegas 3, Washington 1

Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -155.

Tip 2: Washington under 1.5 goals +265.

Tip 3: Logan Thompson over 26.5 saves -125.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault over 2.5 shots on goal -130.

