Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 lead after beating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4. Not only did the Jets lose the game, but they also lost a very important player, Mark Scheifele. He left the game early in the first period and never returned due to an upper-body injury.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring for the Jets 5:53 in the first period from a Neal Pionk assist. Brett Howden equalized for Vegas at just under the 10-minute mark from a Chanler Stephenson assist, his third assist of the series.

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev scored two quick goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period to give them a quick 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the opening minutes of the third and brought one back for the Jets at 3-2. However, the Jets could not score an equalizer to take it into overtime. Instead, Brett Howden scored his second of the game in an empty net in the dying minutes of the game.

Howden had both his parents, all his siblings, and in-laws watching him play that night. He was elated to have put on a two-point performance in front of his family and give his team a 3-1 series lead.

Mark Scheifele is out for Game 5 along with defenseman Josh Morrissey, who injured him in Game 3 and will be out for the rest of the series. The good news for the Jets is that winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be a game-time decision. His return may be the spark that the Jets need and a hole that needs to be filled in Scheifele's absence.

freeplays @freeplays Winnipeg - G David Rittich (lower body) is doubtful, C Mark Scheifele (upper body) is out & LW Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) is probable tonight versus Vegas. Winnipeg - G David Rittich (lower body) is doubtful, C Mark Scheifele (upper body) is out & LW Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) is probable tonight versus Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Connor - Dubois - Niederreiter

Ehlers* - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Jonsson-Fjallby - Stenlund - Maenalanen

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - DeMelo

Stanley - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Holm

Prediction

It's going to be a very tough game for Winnipeg with them missing a lot of their star players. The Vegas Golden Knights want to finish the series today, and I think they will do it.

Winnipeg has shown great resilience the entire season, but things are out of their hands. Without the scoring prowess of Morrissey, Scheifele, and others, it will be very difficult for them to cut through the Vegas defense.

Vegas Golden Knights 3 Winnipeg Jets 1

Poll : 0 votes