Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview, Lines, Prediction, April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights were the best team in the West for most of the season. On the other end, the Winnipeg Jets fell from the top of the Western Conference to the final wild card in a matter of months. Now, the two meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Vegas wrapped up the West and finished 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. Led by the return of their captain Mark Stone, who has not played since January 12, the Knights should be ready to utilize one of the best environments in all of hockey. Vegas is also expected to get Zach Whitecloud back in the lineup, pending medical approval.

It appears that Laurent Brossoit will draw first into the rotating Vegas Golden Knights net. The 30-year-old went 7-0-3 in 10 games with Vegas this season.

Vegas Golden Knights v Seattle Kraken

Winnipeg, on the other hand, just barely crawled into the postseason. Finishing only two points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the second wild card, the Jets' fate could go one of two ways in this first round.

Either they are overmatched and just happy to get in, or they can breathe a sigh of relief, relax, and come out with renewed energy against Vegas.

The Jets are currently sitting in an odd position. They are in the playoffs and well aware that anything can happen in the NHL postseason. But they are also likely nearing an end with many of their key pieces.

If the Jets do not have success in the playoffs, this could be the last run for this Winnipeg team. That should provide some easy motivation going into the first round.

Vegas Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lineup

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund/Gustafsson - Maenalanen

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Prediction

This feels like one of the more lopsided series across the league. The Golden Knights have all the weapons, including four capable goaltenders. The Jets limped their way into the postseason after a horrific collapse in the second half of the season.

I think Vegas overpowers Winnipeg and makes this a fairly quick series. Game 1 belongs to the Knights and their hostile environment.

Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Winnipeg Jets 0

