The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals and playing the Florida Panthers.

The Cup Final kicks off on Saturday night in Vegas with the Golden Knights at home for Games 1 and 2 before heading to Florida.

Once the series heads to Florida, Vegas will be having a watch party for fans, however, the team hasn't announced the exact details. Once Vegas announces the watch parties following Game 2, the details will be added.

Vegas Golden Knights watch party details

The Golden Knights haven't officially announced their watch party plans for the Stanley Cup Finals, but they had them throughout the playoffs when Vegas was on the road.

In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Vegas went down to Dallas and beat the Stars to advance to the Cup Final. For that game (and all of Vegas' road playoff games), Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino hosted the official watch party.

For the Game 6 watch party, the game was shown on Stadium Swim's 40-foot-tall HD screen and fans will be greeted by Chance and members of the VGK Cast. Throughout the watch parties, the Vegas Golden Knights gave away tickets to an upcoming playoff game as well as game-used merchandise from players.

The watch parties are free for fans wearing Golden Knights merchandise and all must be 21 or older to attend.

The watch parties have been selling out as many fans and the Vegas Golden Knights themselves are confident they will hoist the Stanley Cup this season.

"I think our team is more mature than what we were that first year," Golden Knights' William Carrier said. "No one was expecting us [to make the Final] and we kind of showed up there and happy for the opportunity, but I think this team wants to win.

"We won't be finished until we raise that cup. I kind of got that feeling where [winning the Western Conference Final] we just won another series on that path. The boys really want more here."

"I think that first year was just kind of a whirlwind. You've never been there before and everything was just kind of flowing. Maybe you took it for granted a little bit back then. Now five or six years later, there's been ups and downs and you realize this opportunity doesn't come around too often, and I think maybe that's the biggest difference," William Karlsson said.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is set to go down on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

