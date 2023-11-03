VIDEO: Wes McCauley and family had gone viral for replicating famous TikTok trend

Wes McCauley and his family have taken the internet by storm with their spot-on replication of a famous TikTok trend.

They showcased how in the ever-evolving world of social media and viral trends, ordinary individuals can find themselves in the spotlight for their creative and entertaining content.

The McCauley family's journey to internet stardom began when they stumbled on a popular TikTk challenge that was making waves across the platform.

Trending Together: Wes McCauley family's viral TikTok challenge

The viral trend McCauley family chose to replicate involved a dance routine that had taken TikTok by storm. Known for its intricate choreography and catchy music, it generated millions of views and likes.

All decked out in referee attire, they shared a lively dance video on the NHL's TikTok account, showcasing the McCauley clan's moves to Wiz Khalifa's 'Something New'.

Their viral TikTok video not only brought joy to countless people but also served as an example of how a simple family project can capture the hearts of a global audience.

From Puck to Whistle: Wes Mcauley's Unforgettable NHL Journey

Wes McCauley, born in Georgetown, Ontario, on Jan. 11, 1972, has had a remarkable journey from a former professional player to an NHL referee. His impact on the league has been profound, thanks to his exceptional officiating skills.

The connection to officiating appears to be a family tradition, as McCauley's father children actively participate in hockey. There's no word on whether any of them are considering a transition from playing to officiating.

His pursuit of higher education led him Michigan State University, where he became a part of the Spartan's hockey team. Unfortunately, a career-ending injury in 1997 forced McCauley to transition to refereeing.

In 2003, he officialted his first NHL regular-season game, quickly gaining recognition for his skills and professionalism. Two years later, in 2005, he was promoted to full-time NHL referee status.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Wes McCauley's career is his consistent presence in the Stanley Cup Finals, officiaating in eight of the last 10 finals, spanning from 2013 to 2022.