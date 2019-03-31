×
Vince Dunn scores late in OT, Blues beat Devils 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    31 Mar 2019, 07:16 IST
AP Image

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Vince Dunn scored in close with 2.8 seconds left in overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat New Jersey 3-2 on Saturday night for their 11th straight victory over the Devils.

Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 25 saves. St Louis is 27-10-4 since the turn of the year.

Drew Stafford and Joey Anderson scored for the Devils and Cory Schneider made 24 saves. New Jersey lost for the second straight night.

Dunn picked up the puck near his own blue line in overtime and skated into the New Jersey' zone, beating Schneider for his 12th goal of the season.

The Blues took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 only to see the Devils tie it.

Thomas opened the scoring with 4:51 left in the first period, coming from behind the net and beating Schneider with a backhander for his ninth goal.

New Jersey tied it with a power-play goal by Stafford early in the second period. Pavel Zacha tracked the puck down in the corner on a rush and made a quick pass in front that Stafford batted out of the air past Allen.

With a delayed penalty about to be called against the Devils, Bozak ended a 10-game goal drought with a shot from between the circles with 4:04 left in the second. Schneider never had a chance with Pat Maroon and Thomas both screening him.

Less than a minute later, Anderson tied the game with a deflection of Steven Santini's shot.

NOTES: The last time the Devils beat the Blues was Jan. 21, 2014. ... New Jersey has not allowed a power-play goal in seven games, killing off 15 penalties. ... Stafford's goal was only the seventh on the power play the Blues have allowed since Feb. 7.

UP NEXT:

Blues: Host Colorado on Monday night.

Devils: Play home finale against the New York Rangers on Monday night.

