Vinni Lettieri's OT goal sends Rangers past Devils

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Vinni Lettieri scored at 3:53 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Steven Fogarty, Timothy Gettinger and Chris Kreider also scored for New York, which built a 3-1 lead 31 seconds into the third period. Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall scored in a 3:03 span for the Devils and forced overtime.

Kyle Palmieri also scored for New Jersey.

Henrik Lundqvist made 14 saves in the first two periods, before being replaced by Marek Mazanec, who stopped nine of 11 shots in the third and overtime.

Eddie Lack made 35 saves and played the entire game in goal for New Jersey.

BRUINS 4, FLYERS 3

In Philadelphia, Lee Stempniak had a goal and two assists, leading the Bruins past the Flyers.

Peter Cehlarik, Brandon Carlo and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston, which had a 4-0 lead just over two minutes into the third period. Philadelphia rallied with three scores in a span of 2:44, but fell short.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for the Bruins.

Dale Weise, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott had 24 saves.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

In Toronto, Xavier Ouellet and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as Montreal dealt Toronto its first loss of the preseason.

Charles Hudon also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of five preseason games. Antti Niemi made 29 saves for Montreal.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for Toronto, and Garret Sparks allowed five goals on 36 shots.

STARS 5, WILD 3

In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored two goals to lead Dallas.

Blake Comeau, Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who received a 27-save performance from Anton Khudobin.

Matt Read, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kyle Rau scored for the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk allowed all five Dallas goals on 37 shots.

KINGS 4, CANUCKS 1

In Salt Lake City, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves in the King' win over Vancouver.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, and Anze Kopitar and Dion Phaneuf added third-period goals for Los Angeles.

Sam Gagner scored Vancouver's lone goal. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 of 27 shots.

JETS 5, FLAMES 4, OT

In Calgary, Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal of the game came in overtime and was the winner for Winnipeg.

Sami Niku scored twice and CJ Suess added a goal for the Jets.

Mark Giordano, Morgan Klimchuk, Juuso Valimaki and Ryan Lomberg scored for Calgary.

