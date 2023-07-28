Vladimir Tarasenko trade grade: Have the Senators sealed their place in the playoffs?

The Ottawa Senators' acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko in a one-year deal has the potential to significantly bolster their chances of making the playoffs. With the addition of Dominik Kubalik from the Alex DeBrincat trade, the Senators now possess a more dynamic offensive unit.

Tarasenko's recent performances have put to rest concerns about his productivity despite injury concerns. In the 2021-22 season, he had an impressive campaign, scoring 38 goals and registering a career-high 82 points in 73 games. Even in the following season, Tarasenko managed 18 goals in the 69 games he played with the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers.

When combined with the existing core of players like Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto, along with the returning Josh Norris, the Senators boast a promising top-six.

For the Senators, this move makes sense in their pursuit of returning to the playoffs and building a consistently competitive team. With General Manager Pierre Dorion's aggressive approach in the offseason, signing Tarasenko becomes a statement of their ambitions.

The Eastern Conference will be competitive. Teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings are also vying for a playoff spot, the Senators have assembled a strong roster with depth on both offense and defense.

Given the overall impact of the trade and the fact that it significantly enhances their playoff prospects, the Senators' move to acquire Tarasenko deserves an A grade.

With the talent they have assembled and the hunger to end their playoff drought, Ottawa's fans have good reason to be optimistic about their team's prospects.

Vladimir Tarasenko's salary: How much will he earn in 2023?

On July 27, 2023, the Ottawa Senators made a significant move by signing Vladimir Tarasenko, a right-wing forward, to a one-year contract worth $5,000,000. Tarasenko's salary aligns with his cap hit, a pretty decent salary for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Tarasenko was selected 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2010 NHL entry draft. Throughout his illustrious 11-season career, he has shown his scoring abilities, accumulating an impressive total of 574 points in 675 regular-season games.

Over the years, Vladimir Tarasenko has signed three contracts, which have amounted to a staggering total value of $70,250,000.