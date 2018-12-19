Wagner scores twice as Kings end Jets' win streak, 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Wagner scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Alex Iafallo and Nate Thompson each had a goal and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who ended Winnipeg's five-game winning streak.

Mathieu Perreault scored for the fifth straight game and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots as the Jets lost for only the second time in 11 games. Winnipeg also had won five in a row on the road.

Iafallo extended his point streak to five games by putting the Kings back in front 2-1 at 9:08 of the second period. Iafallo tipped in Drew Doughty's shot after the defenseman caught Hellebuyck out of position.

Wagner scored on a breakaway at 18:08 of the second for the rookie's first multigoal game, making it 3-1.

Thompson added an empty-netter at 19:55 of the third.

The Jets tied it 1-all just 1:52 into the second when Perreault redirected Bryan Little's shot past Quick.

The Kings appeared to regain the lead on a goal by Jake Muzzin during a power play at 5:46. However, the call was overturned when the Jets challenged for offside and a video review showed Matt Luff entered the offensive zone ahead of the puck.

Wagner put the Kings ahead 1-0 with seven minutes left in the first period by deflecting Daniel Brickley's long shot. Hellebuyck made the save, but the puck bounced into the air and trickled in for Wagner's second goal. Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey had a chance to clear the puck, only for it to skip over his stick.

NOTES: Kings forward Kyle Clifford said he cleared concussion protocol. Clifford, who did not play against the Jets, missed five games after being hit in the head by Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on Dec. 8. ... Perreault has five goals and one assist in his past six games. ... Iafallo has two goals and four assists during his point streak. ... The Kings scored at least three goals in consecutive games for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Continue their road trip at San Jose on Thursday.

Kings: Visit the Sharks on Saturday.

