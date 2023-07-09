Was Ivan Fedotov arrested in Russia? Debunking Flyers goalie's recent run-in with the Russian government

Ivan Fedotov found himself entangled in a complex legal situation with the Russian government in 2022.

The Russian goaltender had signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Shortly after finalizing the deal, he was arrested by the Russian army. He was accused of evading the military selection process, while his nation sought soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Prior to his move, Ivan Fedotov had established himself as a prominent figure in the Russian-Chinese league, earning a reputation as the league's best goalkeeper. However, his decision to join an NHL team from CSKA amid global sanctions on Russia did not go down well with his club, known for its close ties to the army.

According to a media outlet Fontanka, he may have inadvertently disregarded the military obligations in the country. Males aged 18-27 in Russia are required to serve one year of military duty(except certain cases). Fedorov was alleged to have used fake documents to avoid compulsory military service.

However, CSKA, the club from which Fedotov made his departure, refused to disclose any information regarding the matter. They said Ivan Fedotov was no longer bound by contractual obligations to their club, leaving the public to speculate about the reasons behind the goalie's detention.

Ivan Fedotov has chosen not to rejoin the Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Fedotov has reportedly signed a new two-year contract with CSKA Moscow. Philadelphia Flyers announced his previous contract would be tolled once he completed his military service. The KHL has disputed it, violating the previous Memorandum of Understanding between the leagues.

NHL Vice Commissioner Bill Daly said playing in the KHL would go against Fedotov's contractual obligations to the Flyers. A press conference is scheduled for July 17 with Fedotov, his coach, and CSKA's president.

