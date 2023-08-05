Was Kyle Dubas effective this summer? Grading every major Pittsburgh Penguins move

Following an unexpected absence from the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins were determined to revamp their roster and front office during the offseason.

With a mix of notable acquisitions and questionable decisions, here's a closer examination of the team's moves in their quest to reclaim their competitive edge:

Bringing in Kyle Dubas: Grade A

One of the most significant and widely praised moves was the hiring of Kyle Dubas as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.

Dubas brings a fresh perspective and a track record of success from his previous role with the Toronto Maple Leafs. This strategic move earns an A grade, as it reflects the organization's commitment to a new era of leadership and innovation.

Penguins trading for Reilly Smith: Grade A-

The Pittsburgh Penguins also made an astute move by trading a third-round pick for Reilly Smith, a proven forward with a recent Stanley Cup win under his belt from his time with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Smith's championship experience and offensive prowess make this acquisition an A- grade. He has the potential to provide a much-needed boost to the Penguins' forward lines.

Landing Lars Eller: Grade B+

In an effort to enhance their center depth, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Lars Eller to a two-year contract with a reasonable $2.45 million average annual value (AAV).

Eller's experience and versatility add value to the team's lineup, earning this move a B+ grade. His presence could prove vital in critical moments on both ends of the ice.

Shoring up Defense by signing Ryan Graves: Grade B-

On the defensive front, the signing of Ryan Graves to a six-year deal worth $4.5 million AAV signals a long-term commitment to shoring up the blue line.

While Graves has shown promise, the lengthy term of the contract raises some concerns, leading to a B- grade. The success of this move will hinge on Graves' consistency and ability to anchor the defense as intended.

Extending Tristan Jarry: Grade C-

The decision to sign Tristan Jarry to a five-year extension worth $5.375 million AAV was met with mixed reactions. Jarry's performance has been inconsistent, and the contract's terms and value could become a potential risk.

This signing earns a C- grade, as it raises questions about whether the investment will pay off in the long run.

Adding Alex Nedeljkovic: Grade C-

Adding Alex Nedeljkovic as a low-risk third goaltending option provides depth in the net, but it does not necessarily address the team's primary goaltending concerns. This move receives a C grade, as it falls short of significantly addressing the team's goaltending needs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' offseason moves showcased a mix of calculated upgrades and debatable decisions. The hiring of Kyle Dubas and the acquisition of Reilly Smith stand out as shrewd moves that could positively impact the team's performance.

However, certain signings such as Tristan Jarry's extension and the addition of Alex Nedeljkovic leave room for skepticism.

As the new season approaches, the Penguins will need these moves to come together cohesively to reclaim their competitive stature in the league.