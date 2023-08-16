Was Tampa Bay Lightning owned by Yakuza? Diving deeper into conspiracy theory around Japanese mafia's involvement in NHL

Back during the inception years, the Tampa Bay Lightning was facing some financial challenges as well as certain other allegations.

The team was founded in 1991 and was accompanied by the establishment of Lightning Partners Ltd., led by none other than hockey legend Phil Esposito. However, the ownership group's financial struggles cast a shadow over the team's early years, nearly pushing it to the brink of bankruptcy.

At the heart of the ownership turmoil was Takashi Okubo, the CEO of Kokusai Green Co. Ltd. Okubo's financial backing was pivotal to Lightning Partners Ltd. The ownership group's fortunes seemed dire, and Okubo's financial support was crucial in securing what is now known as the AMALIE Arena in downtown Tampa.

However, the true nature of Okubo's involvement was far more complicated than mere financial struggles. Rumors swirled about Okubo's alleged ties to the Yakuza, a notorious Japanese organized crime syndicate.

A report by a Sports Illustrated writer painted a chilling picture of Okubo, dubbing him a "gangster" and a suspected member of the Yakuza. This allegation of ties to the Yakuza, known for their involvement in various illegal activities including money laundering, complicated the Tampa Bay Lightning's situation.

John of Markerzone writes:

“Okubo is in tight with the Japanese royal family and a number of political elites, and controls a billion-dollar empire … team was sold, it was over $50,000,000 in debt.

“Okubo was described by a courtroom witness as a 'gangster' and allegedly has ties to the Japanese criminal organization … Yakuza.

“Sports teams are a decent means of laundering money for criminal organizations, so it doesn't take a genius to ascertain why a Yakuza boss would seek to own one.”

The IRS investigated the team in 1994 and 1995, and were reportedly close to threatening to put a tax lien on the franchise for $750,000.

During Okubo's tenure, the Lightning's on-ice performance mirrored their financial turmoil. The team languished as one of the poorest performers in professional sports, seemingly confirming the allegations of financial mismanagement.

While the rumors swirled continuously, nothing was ever proven and in 1998, the Tampa Bay Lightning was sold to the Palm Beach businessman Art Williams.

Preseason rookie exhibition by Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for September in Estero

The Tampa Bay Lightning's annual preseason prospect showcase will run from September 15 to 18 at Estero's Hertz Arena.

Co-hosted by the Florida Panthers, the Southeast Rookie Showcase will feature top talents from the Lightning, Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators, competing in three games each.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's opening match will be against the Predators. The rosters will mainly comprise signed prospects designated for AHL Syracuse and ECHL Orlando, with several receiving invitations to the upcoming Lightning training camp for potential NHL spots.

College and junior-level prospects will not attend. Last year's participants, Nick Perbix, Cole Koepke, and Gabriel Fortier, gained NHL exposure. The showcase is open to the public, with Lightning games streamed on TampaBayLightning.com.