The Carolina Hurricanes have been actively pursuing a trade for Erik Karlsson, looking to bolster their blue line with the addition of a top-tier defenseman.

However, as talks have seemingly fallen through with new teams entering the picture, the Hurricanes made a significant move in the free agency market by signing Tony DeAngelo. DeAngelo returns to the team where he had the best stats of his career just two years ago.

Let's find out if he's the right replacement after the Hurricanes missed out on Karlsson:

Tony DeAngelo's game style

Tony DeAngelo is known for his offensive flair and ability to generate points from the blue line. With excellent skating and a keen offensive mind, he thrives in quarterbacking power plays and initiating offensive rushes.

Erik Karlsson's game style

Erik Karlsson, a multi-time Norris Trophy winner, is renowned for his exceptional offensive skills, playmaking ability and on-ice vision.

He has a unique ability to create scoring opportunities with his precise passing and possesses a deadly shot from the blue line. Karlsson is also a highly effective puck-moving defenseman, capable of leading the rush and transitioning the play from defense to offense with ease.

Similarities

Both DeAngelo and Karlsson bring offensive firepower to the blue line, with a focus on contributing to their team's scoring efforts.

They're skilled at distributing the puck and can lead the attack from the back end, making them valuable assets on the power play. However, there are some differences in their game styles.

While Karlsson's defensive game has been criticized at times, he has better defensive instincts and overall play compared to DeAngelo. Karlsson's experience and ability to read the play make him a more reliable defender, often making crucial plays in the defensive zone.

Differences

One significant difference between DeAngelo and Karlsson lies in their on-ice demeanor and attitude.

DeAngelo's behavior and controversies during his time with the New York Rangers have raised concerns about his ability to be a positive influence in the locker room. In contrast, Karlsson has been regarded as a respected leader and a calming presence in the dressing room throughout his career.

Can Tony DeAngelo effectively replace Karlsson for the Carolina Hurricanes?

While DeAngelo has shown considerable offensive prowess, it remains to be seen if he can effectively replace Erik Karlsson on the Carolina Hurricanes' blue line.

Karlsson's overall skill set and experience set him apart as a generational talent, whereas DeAngelo still has some areas of his game to improve, notably his defensive play and overall consistency.

Nonetheless, DeAngelo's return to the Carolina Hurricanes could provide him with a fresh start and opportunity to recapture the form he displayed during his previous stint with the team.

If he can maintain discipline and focus on his defensive responsibilities, DeAngelo could make a positive impact and contribute to the Carolina Hurricanes' success.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!