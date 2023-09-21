The Washington Capitals are preparing for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster filled with talent and experience. The projected starting lines for the season showcase a mix of skill, physicality, and veteran leadership, highlighting the team's commitment to being a contender in the league.

Washington Capitals' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Alexander Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson

The Washington Capitals' top line is headlined by the legendary Alexander Ovechkin, one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. He continues to be a force to be reckoned with, known for his incredible shot and scoring ability.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, a skilled playmaker, centers the line, while Tom Wilson adds physicality and net-front presence.

2nd Line:

Anthony Mantha — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie

The second line features a combination of size and skill. Anthony Mantha, acquired in a trade, brings scoring potential and a strong net-front presence. Dylan Strome, a promising young center, aims to continue his development. T.J. Oshie, a versatile forward, provides leadership and offensive ability.

3rd Line:

Sonny Milano – Niklas Backstrom – Aliaksei Protas

The third line showcases depth and versatility. Niklas Backstrom, one of the team's leaders, centers the line with his playmaking ability and defensive responsibility. Sonny Milano adds speed and offensive creativity, while Aliaksei Protas, a young prospect, aims to make his mark in the NHL.

4th Line:

Joe Snively – Nic Dowd – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

The fourth line offers energy and physical play. Nic Dowd, known for his faceoff proficiency and penalty-killing skills, anchors the line at center. Joe Snively adds speed and a tenacious forecheck, while Nicolas Aube-Kubel brings physicality and grit.

Defensive Pairings:

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary, a rising young defenseman, is expected to make an impact with his defensive reliability. He's paired with John Carlson, a key offensive contributor and leader on the blue line.

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Rasmus Sandin, acquired at the Trade Deadline, adds youth and puck-moving ability to the defensive pairings. He partners with Nick Jensen, known for his defensive responsibility and shot-blocking.

Joel Edmundson — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson provides size and physicality to the defensive corps. He's paired with Trevor Van Riemsdyk, adding depth and defensive reliability.

Goaltenders:

Darcy Kuemper

Darcy Kuemper, a reliable veteran goaltender, is expected to take on the starting role and provide stability in the crease.

Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren will provide capable backup support and add depth to the goaltending department.

With this projected lineup, the Washington Capitals are poised to be a formidable team in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of star power, depth and veteran leadership makes them a strong contender as they pursue another Stanley Cup championship. Capitals fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead.