Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Sunday promises an interesting clash, featuring two teams grappling with offensive challenges.

The Capitals, currently with a record of 13-8-3, find themselves at the bottom of the league in terms of offensive productivity, averaging 2.35 goals per game. The same holds true for the Blackhawks, who boast a record of 9-16-1 and share the 30th rank in the league for scoring efficiency, also averaging 2.42 goals per game.

Washington Capitals game preview

In what can be described as a season of offensive woes for both teams, the Washington Capitals have particularly struggled. While star players Alexander Ovechkin and Tom Wilson have contributed significantly with 13 goals and 16 assists combined, the rest of the Capitals' offense has faltered.

With only two additional skaters boasting six goals or more, the team faces challenges as opposing defenses can focus on neutralizing the limited offensive threats.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Blackhawks, enduring a forgettable season themselves, are grappling with similar offensive struggles, averaging 2.50 goals per game. Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev have emerged as the leading scorers on the top two lines, combining for 16 goals and 19 assists.

However, the remainder of the Blackhawks' offense has faced difficulties, with only three skaters managing to accumulate six goals or more. Opponents, capitalizing on the team's limited offensive diversity, have been successful in stifling their scoring efforts.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Washington Capitals have won 18 out of the 28 games played between the two, while the Chicago Blackhawks have secured victories in 10 matches. In overtime scenarios, both teams have been evenly matched, with three wins and three losses each. During shootouts, the Blackhawks have gained the upper hand with two victories, while the Capitals are yet to secure a shootout win. The average number of goals per match for the Washington Capitals is 4, while the Chicago Blackhawks have an average of 2.9 goals per match.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Predictions

The Washington Capitals, coming off a dominant 4-0 win against the New York Rangers, are the favorites (-163) against the Chicago Blackhawks (+138). The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

Chicago recently secured a 3-1 home victory over the St. Louis Blues. With their strong performance and favorable odds, the Capitals are anticipated to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

Capitals vs Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Capitals to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Capitals to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes