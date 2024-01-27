Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Washington Capitals (22-18-6) are looking to break a three-game losing streak as they face the Dallas Stars (29-13-6) at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas secured a 4-3 win at home against the Ducks on Jan. 25, while Washington suffered a 6-2 defeat on the road against the Avalanche in their last game on Jan. 24.

Tune into on ESPN+, BSSW, and MNMT2 for the live coverage.

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars have netted 176 goals at an average of 3.7 per game, while conceding 146 goals at a rate of 3.0 per game.

Jason Robertson leads the offensive charge for Dallas this season, boasting 17 goals and 32 assists. Roope Hintz follows closely with 22 goals and 24 assists, while Joe Pavelski has contributed 19 goals and 24 assists.

In goals, Jake Oettinger holds a record of 15-9-2, allowing 77 goals while making 707 saves with 3.01 GAA, and maintains .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have scored 108 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game. Conversely, they allow an average of 3.0 goals per game.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 18 goals and 12 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has played a crucial role in Washington's attack, contributing eight goals and 2 assists, while Tom Wilson has notched 12 goals and 9 assists.

In goal, Charlie Lindgren holds a record of 9-6-3, with 2.46 GAA and maintains a .920 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 106 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals have an overall record of 34-54-16-2(39.6%) against the Stars.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.3% win rate, while the Capitals are 46.9%.

On penalty kills, Dallas boasts an 83.33% success rate, while Washington has an 80.14% success rate.

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Odds and Prediction

Dallas Stars emerged victorious in 28 out of the 45 games played this season where they were considered the odds favorite, showcasing their strength in such matchups. The team holds an impressive 8-1 record when playing with odds shorter than -233, indicating a 70.0% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Capitals have faced the underdog label 33 times this season, managing to upset their opponent 11 times. In games where the odds list Washington at +190 or longer, they have a record of 2-2, with a 34.5% chance of securing victory.

Prediction: Stars 7 - 3 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jason Robertson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Dallas Stars Washington Capitals 0 votes