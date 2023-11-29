Washington Capitals vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 29th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) are looking to extend their five-game winning streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (10-6-2). The stage is set for the game that takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, Nov 29 at 10.30 p.m. ET.

Having secured a 4-0 home victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov 25, the Kings are looking to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, the Capitals suffered a 2-1 road loss against the San Jose Sharks on Nov 27.

The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The Washington Capitals aim to rebound from two recent losses and secure a sixth win in eight games against the Kings.

Averaging 2.33 goals per game, they scored once on 34 shots in their last match, with Evgeny Kuznetsov netting the lone goal and Trevor Van Riemsdyk and Martin Fehervary providing the assist.

Washington's defense, allowing 2.78 goals per game, faces the challenge of a solid Kings offense. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper holds a 4-4-2 record and boasts a 2.95 GAA and a .894 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings are riding a five-game winning streak and aim to continue their success against the Capitals.

With an impressive average of four goals per game, they netted four in their last outing, featuring two goals from Trevor Moore. Pierre-Luc Dubois contributed two assists, and Carl Grundstrom added a goal.

Defensively sound at 2.37 goals against per game, the Kings look to replicate their solid performances. Goaltender Pheonix Copley, with a 3-0-2 record, maintains a 3.04 GAA and a .868 save percentage.

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and key numbers

In the 118 games played between the Capitals and Kings, the Capitals hold an overall record of 43-6-13-2 (41.9%).

The Washington Capitals' longest winning streak over the Kings is 5 games, which they have achieved on two occasions.

The Kings boast a very good defense, allowing only 45 total goals (2.4 per game). Their impressive goal differential of +31 ranks them second-best in the league. Meanwhile, the Capitals have conceded 50 goals (2.8 per game), securing the third spot in the league for defensive performance. However, their goal differential of -8 places them 22nd in the league.

When it comes to faceoffs, the Kings win 49.7%, placing them 21st in the NHL in the category. In contrast, the Capitals struggle in faceoffs, ranking 30th in the league with a faceoff win percentage of 45.9%.

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

The Kings have excelled when favored by oddsmakers this season, boasting a 9-2 record on such occasions. However, in games where they were favorites with odds shorter than -218, they managed to secure a victory only once from two attempts.

The Capitals have faced the underdog tag 11 times this season, pulling off upsets in five instances. Notably, they clinched a victory with odds of +176 or longer in a single game, attaining a win probability of 36.2%.

Realistically, the Kings will have too much for the Capitals and should come away with the win.

Washington Capitals vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Los Angeles Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

