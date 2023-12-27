Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers preview

The Washington Capitals are 17-9-5 and coming off a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning before the brief Christmas break. The loss snapped the Capitals' three-game win streak. In its past 10 games, Washington is 5-5.

The Capitals have been led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome who have 20 points, John Carlson has 19 points, Tom Wilson has 18 points, and Aliaksei Protas has 18 points.

New York, meanwhile, is 23-8-1, which is good for first place in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers are 4-1 in their past five.

This season, the Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 44 points, Mika Zibanejad has 33 points, Chris Kreider has 30 points, Vincent Trochek has 28 points, and Adam Fox has 22 points.

Capitals vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 107-105-18-11 all-time against Washington.

The Rangers are averaging 3.34 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Washington averages 2.39 goals per game which ranks 31st.

New York allows 2.75 goals per game which ranks eighth.

The Capitals allow 2.68 goals per game which ranks sixth.

The Rangers are 11-4 at home with a +8 goal differential.

Washington is 8-5-2 on the road with a -6 goal differential.

Capitals vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Washington Capitals are +180 underdogs, while the New York Rangers are -218 favorites with the over/under set at six goals.

With both teams coming off the mini-break, the first period of play should be a bit sloppy early on. Both teams play solid defensively and in the net, especially the Rangers with Igor Shesterkin between the pipes.

Washington struggles to score and it will continue to be an issue against the Rangers and Shesterkin, one of the best goalies in the league.

New York can get a couple of goals and hold onto the lead to win a low-scoring competitive game.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Capitals 1

Capitals vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York Rangers to win in regulation -150

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -120

Tip 3: Adam Fox over 1.5 shots on goal -145

Tip 4: Alexis Lafreniere over 0.5 points +120

