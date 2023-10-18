Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 18th Oct 2023

On Wednesday, October 18, the Washington Capitals (1-1-0) will face off against the Ottawa Senators (2-1-0) at the Canada Tire Centre. The stage is set for an exciting showdown available to stream on ESPN+, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Washington Capitals preview

The Washington Capitals began the season with a loss but rebounded with a 3-2 victory, aiming to assert themselves in the competitive Metropolitan Division. Their primary concern has been offensive struggles and they aim to improve their goalscoring capabilities.

Notable contributors include Matthew Phillips, Sonny Milano, and Connor McMichael, but the rest of the offense has faltered, putting pressure on Alexander Ovechkin, who is yet to score this season.

Additionally, the defense has been porous, conceding 6 goals in two games. The Capitals must shore up both ends of the ice as they face the resurgent Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators preview

The Ottawa Senators opened their season with a loss but swiftly rebounded with two consecutive victories, positioning themselves as contenders for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Their remarkable early success stems from a high-powered offense, scoring an average of 4.33 goals per game, with a total of 10 goals in their last two matchups.

Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko have shone, amassing five goals and four assists on the top line. Notably, Mathieu Joseph, Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, and blue-liners Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have contributed significantly, showcasing a diverse and dynamic scoring arsenal.

Washington Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

ALEX OVECHKIN DYLAN STROME TOM WILSON CONNOR MCMICHAEL EVGENY KUZNETSOV T.J. OSHIE SONNY MILANO NICKLAS BACKSTROM MATTHEW PHILLIPS BECK MALENSTYN NIC DOWD ALIAKSEI PROTAS

Defensemen

RASMUS SANDIN JOHN CARLSON MARTIN FEHERVARY TREVOR VAN RIEMSDYK LUCAS JOHANSEN NICK JENSEN

Goalies

DARCY KUEMPER CHARLIE LINDGREN

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

BRADY TKACHUK TIM STÜTZLE CLAUDE GIROUX MATHIEU JOSEPH RIDLY GREIG VLADIMIR TARASENKO DOMINIK KUBALIK JOSH NORRIS DRAKE BATHERSON PARKER KELLY ROURKE CHARTIER MARK KASTELIC

Defensemen

JAKOB CHYCHRUN THOMAS CHABOT JAKE SANDERSON ARTEM ZUB ERIK BRANNSTROM TRAVIS HAMONIC

Goalies

JOONAS KORPISALO ANTON FORSBERG

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Predictions

In terms of odds, the Senators are moderate favorites at -165 on the money line, with the Capitals at +140. The Over/Under (O/U) for this game is set at 6.5.

The Capitals (+140) might be tempting, especially with the return of Darcy Kuemper from a personal leave. However, the Capitals have much to prove to stand worthy, especially captain Alex Ovechkin.

The Senators (-165) are rightfully considered the favorites, given their strong start to the season and the impressive performance at home, including a recent 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As the puck drops in this exciting showdown, both teams will aim to solidify their early-season standings. Hockey fans can anticipate a thrilling clash of offensive firepower and strong goaltending. The chances of Ottawa winning the game are high unless Ovechkin does some magic.