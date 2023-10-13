Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 13th Oct 2023

The Washington Capitals will open its 2023-24 NHL season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins who are set for their second game of the year on Friday night.

Washington will be playing their season opener tonight, as the Capitals look to make the playoffs after missing last year. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, lost 4-2 on Tuesday night at home to the Chicago Blackhawks in their season opener.

The game goes down at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Capital One Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and Sportsnet in Canada.

Washington Capitals preview

Washington missed the playoffs for the first time last year since the 2013-14 season.

The Capitals went out and signed Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal as well as trading for defensemen Joel Edmundson. Matthew Phillips also inked a one-year deal and made the team out of camp, as a skilled forward.

Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost its season opener 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in a game they were sizeable favorites in.

The Penguins had an active off-season, but their big addition was trading for Erik Karlsson. The club also inked Noel Acciari to add some grit to the lineup and brought back goalie Tristan Jarry to be their starting goalie.

Capitals & Penguins lines

Washington Capitals lines

Forwards

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Milano-Strome-Protas

Malenstyn-Dowd-Mantha

Defensemen

Sandin-Carlson

Johansen-Jensen

Fehervary-van Riemsdyk

Goalies

Kuemper

Lindgren

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Smith-Malkin-Rakell

O'Connor-Eller-Harkins

Nieto-Acciari-Carter

Defensemen

Graves-Letang

Pettersson-Karlsson

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Goalies

Jarry

Nedeljkovic

Capitals vs. Penguins Odds & Predictions

The Pittsburgh Penguins are slight -120 favorites on the road while the Washington Capitals are +100 at home. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals with the under juiced to -115.

It was a surprise that the Penguins lost to the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but there were some positive notes from the game. Playing a game also should be an advantage for the Penguins who got some rust out of the way, and will be more used to match time as compared to the Capitals.

Both goaltenders are shaky at times, but the Penguins should improve defensively in this game and hang on to win a very close game.

Prediction: Penguins 3, Capitals 1

