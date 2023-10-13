Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 13th Oct 2023

The stage is set, and the anticipation is palpable as the Washington Capitals prepare to kick off their 2023-24 campaign with an exhilarating showdown against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Match Details

Scheduled for Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, this matchup promises to be a thrilling battle at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Broadcast Details and Radio Coverage

For Capitals fans, the viewing options are clear: the only way to catch this game live is through Hulu and ESPN+. The Capitals are taking the ice on a national stage, and you wouldn't want to miss a moment of the action.

If you're looking to tune in on the radio, simply set your dial to 106.7 The Fan or Capitals Radio 24/7. These channels will bring you live play-by-play coverage, ensuring you don't miss any of the excitement.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, on the other hand, hit the road for their first away game of the season, making the journey to Washington for what promises to be a fierce battle with the Capitals. This clash is an exclusive affair, available for streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu. For radio listeners, 105.9 the X and the Penguins app are your go-to sources for in-depth coverage of the game.

Get ready for an electrifying evening of hockey whether you're a TV or radio enthusiast, this matchup offers something for every fan to savor.

Capitals and Penguins renew rivalry in 2023-24 season

After a long six-month hiatus, the Washington Capitals are set to kick off their season with a thrilling face-off against arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams, historically fierce competitors in the NHL's Metropolitan Division, missed the playoffs last season, marking a significant departure from their storied past.

The Capitals are embracing a mix of youth and experience, with eight players aged 25 or younger, including those who recently clinched a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears. This youthful exuberance, combined with the veterans' hunger for success, has created an atmosphere of intense competition within the team.

Not only is the team experiencing change on the ice, but they've also witnessed a shake-up behind the bench, with Spencer Carbery making his NHL coaching debut as the league's youngest head coach. Carbery, along with an almost entirely new coaching staff, has brought fresh energy and a renewed sense of purpose to the Capitals.

The anticipation is high as the Washington Capitals aim to return to their winning ways and rekindle the magic of their 2018 Stanley Cup triumph. The game on Friday promises to be an exciting start to what could be a memorable season for both teams.