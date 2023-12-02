Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 2nd 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Washington Capitals in a home clash. Saturday's matchup is at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MNMT, SCRIPPS and ESPN+. It promises to be an interesting display of hockey action.

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Despite the Capitals' (12-6-2) offensive challenges, currently averaging 2.45 goals per game, the team is enjoying a successful season. Alexander Ovechkin and Tom Wilson lead the charge with 12 goals and 14 assists, comprising the majority of the top line's production. However, the Capitals face the challenge of limited offensive depth, with only five skaters contributing five or more goals.

Contrastingly, the Golden Knights (15-5-4) boast an impressive offensive season, scoring an average of 3.13 goals per game. Anchored by Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Mark Stone, who have combined for 26 goals and 40 assists, the top two lines demonstrate considerable firepower.

Additionally, secondary contributors, including Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio and Chandler Stephenson, as well as blueliners Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb, have bolstered the offense with 15 goals and 24 assists.

Capitals vs Knights: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Goal-scoring Average: The Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals have collectively maintained an average of 5.9 goals per game. Win-Loss Record: The Vegas Golden Knights lead with 9 wins, while the Washington Capitals have secured 7 victories. Overtime Performance: Both teams have demonstrated parity in overtime scenarios, each securing a win. Goals per Match Breakdown: On average, the Vegas Golden Knights score 2.9 goals per match, slightly trailing behind the Washington Capitals, who maintain a marginally higher average of 3 goals per match.

Capitals vs Knights: Predictions

The Golden Knights, listed as favorites with a (-195) odds, are anticipated to clinch a victory in their upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, designated as underdogs at (+160).

With a recent 4-1 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks, Vegas enters the game with momentum. Although Washington secured a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks, the odds favor the Golden Knights to emerge victorious in this encounter with an over/under set at 6.

Capitals vs Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Vegas to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Vegas to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Eichel to score: Yes