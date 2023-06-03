WATCH: A top-less Wayne Gretzky with Jan Hooks as Ann-Margret on SNL's Waikiki Hockey sketch

Wayne Gretzky was featured in an unforgettable episode of Saturday Night Live aired on May 13, 1989. It was a side-splitting skit titled 'Waikiki Hockey'.

The comedic masterpiece starred none other than the legendary Wayne Gretzky, the talented comedian Dana Carvey, and the versatile Jan Hooks. Set on a water ski, the skit delivered a perfect blend of humor, surprise, and comedy.

The video begins with Jan Hooks and Wayne Gretzky gracefully skiing side by side.

Jan Hooks: "I didn't know you could ski."

Gretzky: "I didn't know angels could fly so low."

Dana Carvey joins Wayne and Jan.

Dana Carvey: "Oh, clash from tables."

Gretzky: (Punching Dana Carvey) "You talk too much."

Jan Hooks: "I hope he doesn't drown."

The Hockey Samurai 侍 @hockey_samurai The Great One: A man of many talents. The Great One: A man of many talents. https://t.co/HTmt1k0Ufm

The skit takes an unexpected turn as Gretzky's playful punch unintentionally sends Carvey out of the screen apparently in water, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Throughout the skit, the chemistry between the performers shines, with Hooks portraying her role with charm and Carvey delivering his signature comedic timing. Gretzky's appearance adds an extra layer of excitement, as his presence on the show transcends his reputation as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

The 'Waikiki Hockey' skit shows the comedic genius of Saturday Night Live and the talents of Wayne Gretzky, Dana Carvey, and Jan Hooks. Wayne's ability to entertain and engage the audience through his performances, both on and off the ice, made this particular skit an unforgettable highlight of the show.

Wayne Gretzky hosted Saturday Night Live because of his wife Janet Jones

In 1989, Wayne Gretzky faced a daunting challenge when he was asked to host Saturday Night Live. Initially uncertain of the idea, Gretzky expressed his concerns to his manager. However, his wife, Janet Jones, took the initiative and secretly contacted SNL to make it happen. Despite his initial reservations, Gretzky agreed to take on the hosting role.

To everyone's surprise, Gretzky delivered an outstanding performance during the live show. He excelled in sketches like "The Anal Retentive Fisherman," "Wayne's World," and "Celebrity Hockey Ideas."

His monologue was also a hit, proving his comedic talent. Reflecting on the experience, Gretzky expressed his exhilaration, saying :

"I was on such a high. And of course after the show everybody sort of pops by for a bite to eat at some location and everybody kind of showed up for a bit, came by. Even to that point I was still on a high."

It was a memorable moment for Gretzky, proving that he could thrive outside his comfort zone and leave a lasting impression in the world of comedy.

Poll : 0 votes