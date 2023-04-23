WATCH: Brad Marchand scores controversial goal in Game Four against Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand’s controversial goal against the Florida Panthers in game four of their series has caused a lot of buzz in the NHL. The goal came nine minutes into the opening frame when Sergei Bobrovsky made a fantastic save on a one-time breakaway opportunity by Tyler Bertuzzi that was set up by David Pastrnak. After the save, the puck sat between Bobrovsky's legs, but the goalie didn't see the puck.

Brad Marchand took two wacks at the puck before it bounced in through the goalie's legs, but the controversy began when it seemed as though referee TJ Luxmore had blown the whistle before the puck crossed the line.

WATCH: Brad Marchand bangs away a goal before the referee blew the whistle.. or did he?

Luxmore then announced to the fans that the referee had not blown the whistle before the referee crossed the line. The announcement was met with disbelief and outrage from Panthers players and fans alike.

TNT referee analyst Brad Meier stated that Luxmore had probably blown the whistle before the puck crossed the line. After seeing the video review, he decided that the whistle shouldn't have been made in the first place, as the puck wasn't covered before Brad Marchand hit it, and awarded the goal to the Bruins on the power play, making a correction to his original call.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce After review, it was determined the puck went in before the whistle, so Boston takes the lead After review, it was determined the puck went in before the whistle, so Boston takes the lead 🚨 https://t.co/DbRlzHeYEK

The controversial goal was a crucial turning point in the game as it gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Not only that, before the call, the Bruins were being outshot 12-3. They now only trail 11-14. In a series where the Bruins are leading 2-1, the Panthers need every break they can get.

However, many fans and analysts have criticized the decision to award the goal to the Bruins, claiming that the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the line. They argue that the referee's decision was unfair to the Panthers, who played a solid game and were in control for much of the first period.

The controversy surrounding the Brad Marchand goal highlights the importance of video review in the NHL. While the referees on the ice may make mistakes or miss crucial details, video review allows for a more accurate assessment of the play. In this case, the video review showed that the puck was not covered, and therefore the goal was valid, even if the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the line.

Brad Marchand's controversial goal in game four of the Bruins vs. Panthers series has sparked a lot of debate and discussion in the NHL. While some argue that the goal was unfair to the Panthers, others believe that the referee's decision was justified based on the video review.

