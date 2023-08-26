WATCH: Brady Tkachuk reveals invoking his inner Connor McGregor during Jakob Trouba fight

Brady Tkachuk shared his experience of the fight against Jakob Trouba on the ice of Madison Square Garden in a recent episode of the "Dropping the Gloves" podcast.

The host posed a question about a particular fight involving Tkachuk and Trouba. Tkachuk candidly delved into the details of the fight that took place on the grand stage of Madison Square Garden, the iconic home of the New York Rangers.

The conversation went as follows:

Host:

"Fight. What was it like fighting? Madison Square Gardens Center, Center ice?"

Brady Tkachuk:

"Yeah. I mean, I'm not going to lie to you. I felt like McGregor, I felt like it was a pretty unbelievable feel. I'm not going to lie to you. Center stage of MSG. That was something I'll never forget."

Tkachuk's revelation of invoking his inner Conor McGregor during the fight adds a layer of intensity and excitement to the story. Conor McGregor, known for his larger-than-life personality and charismatic presence, is a mixed martial artist who has become a global phenomenon both inside and outside the octagon. His ability to command attention and deliver memorable moments has made him a cultural icon.

Tkachuk's comparison to McGregor highlights the electric atmosphere he felt while standing at center ice in Madison Square Garden.

Brady Tkachuk recounts the sequence of events that led to the fight.

Brady Tkachuk:

"At the end of my shift, and I was actually skating to get off the ice, and now he (Jakob Trouba) asked me "Hey, can you give me one? I was like, all right. I was standing right over the dome. Well, if we're doing immediate center ice, I was actually thinking to myself, like, all right, this is pretty cool."

The fight between Tkachuk and Trouba took place in December, 2022 with Tkachuk captaining the Ottawa Senators, and Trouba was his New York Rangers counterpart. The Senators won the game 3-2, with the help of Tkachuk's winning goal.