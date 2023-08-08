WATCH: Bruins' Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron bust out a captivating dance number at Charlie McAvoy’s wedding

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Boston Bruins stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron lit up Charlie McAvoy's wedding ceremony with an unforgettable dance performance.

The event, held at the couple's alma mater, Boston University, was a celebration of love and friendship that saw Charlie McAvoy and his college sweetheart, Kiley Sullivan, embark on their journey as husband and wife.

As the celebration was in full swing, Marchand and Bergeron took center stage, surprising everyone with their dance prowess. Their seamless moves and synchronized steps spoke volumes about their strong friendship, both on and off the rink. The playful yet elegant routine demonstrated their ability to work together seamlessly, much like they do during intense games.

The wedding venue, Boston Public Library, added an air of sophistication to the celebration, providing a picturesque backdrop for the newlyweds and their guests. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple's special day was a testament to their enduring love story, with Marchand and Bergeron's dance symbolizing the unity and friendship that define the Bruins' spirit.

As the night unfolded, it became clear that this wedding was more than just a union of two souls; it was a reflection of the connections forged on and off the ice. Marchand and Bergeron's dance illuminated the depth of their friendship, echoing the sentiments of the entire team and fan base.

NHL stars illuminate Charlie McAvoy's spectacular wedding celebration

Charlie McAvoy and his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, embarked on a journey of eternal love as they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The announcement of their engagement in July 2022 had fans and fellow NHL stars brimming with excitement, and the culmination of their love story in 2023 was met with a wave of affection.

A heartwarming moment during the ceremony was captured by Katrina Marchand, the wife of Bruins' left winger and alternate captain Brad Marchand. She shared a captivating snapshot on her Instagram story, depicting McAvoy and Sullivan lost in each other's gaze — an expression of profound love and dedication.

Amid the joyous celebration, a true highlight emerged — the presence of numerous former and current NHL stars, turning the event into a star-studded affair. Among the notable guests were Taylor Hall, Matthew Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Noel Acciari, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Jeremy Swayman, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, and Torey Krug, among others.

Witnessing these NHL stars come together to celebrate Charlie McAvoy's special day lent a distinctive charm to the wedding, rendering it a truly unforgettable and cherished memory.