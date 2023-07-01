WATCH: Connor Bedard gets eaten by Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk

In a jaw-dropping, or rather beak-dropping, turn of events, the hockey prodigy Connor Bedard found himself in a stomach-churning situation with none other than Tommy Hawk, the beloved mascot of the Chicago Blackhawks. In a recent encounter at a fan event, the mischievous Tommy Hawk decided to take his antics to a whole new level, leaving everyone in stitches.

As the cameras rolled and the crowd eagerly anticipated Tommy Hawk's signature dance routine, no one expected what came next. With a mischievous glint in his eyes, the lovable, feathery creature approached Bedard and playfully whirled his Blackhawks jersey around. But then, to everyone's shock, he skillfully maneuvered Bedard's head into his own beak! It was a hilarious sight, to say the least.

Tommy Hawk @BhawkTommyHawk his face matched my shirt! his face matched my shirt! https://t.co/eX2HXTaMXc

The 17-year-old hockey sensation took it all in stride, proving that his sense of humor is as sharp as his skills on the ice. While the incident left Bedard briefly "swallowed up" by Tommy Hawk's beak, rest assured, folks, this was all in good fun! It's just another memorable moment.

Whether this escapade will lead to a new career path for Connor Bedard as a mascot himself remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure: his ability to handle unexpected situations makes him even more endearing to fans.

Get to Know Connor Bedard: Quirks, Beliefs, and Guilty Pleasures

In a recent interview with TSN titled "98 Questions with #98 Connor Bedard," the Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 draft pick, Connor Bedard, revealed intriguing facts about himself.

Bedard confessed to being superstitious, disliking his blade touching the ground and others touching his stick. To prevent this, he keeps his stick inverted on the rack, a clear message to leave it alone.

Expressing curiosity about extraterrestrial beings, Bedard believes there must be other life forms in the vast universe. He shared a humorous anecdote about signing a baby, although he questioned if it had been a dream.

Regarding the controversial number 69, Bedard found it amusing and suggested its use in a fun tournament. His dream golf foursome includes Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and Tiger Woods, showcasing his passion for both hockey and golf.

Bedard's contacts list boasts Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman, while his guilty pleasure TV show is Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle." His favorite ice cream flavor is Mint Chocolate Chip, and his Instagram DMs are often not PG-rated.

Lastly, on the topic of pineapple on pizza, Connor Bedard remains in the gray zone, neither hating nor loving it. With these insights into his life, fans eagerly anticipate Bedard's NHL debut on October 10 against his idol, Sidney Crosby. Bedard's talent and unique personality are sure to captivate the hockey world.

