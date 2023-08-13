Recently, Connor McDavid named who he'd like to be on the cover of the NHL 24 video game, which will be the latest installment in EA Sports' renowned video game series.

Hockey aficionados across the globe are eagerly counting down the days to the much-anticipated release of NHL 24. As the excitement reaches a crescendo with tantalizing updates about the game, the NHL community is abuzz with speculation and fervor.

However, what recently stirred a particular wave of enthusiasm was a remark from none other than Connor McDavid, one of the modern-day titans of the sport. When asked about his ideal choice for the cover athlete of NHL 24, McDavid expressed his opinion, which would resonate with fans of all generations.

McDavid's wish was not centered on seeing his NHL face emblazoned on the cover. Instead, he yearned for a touch of nostalgia, an "old school edition" that would see none other than Wayne Gretzky gracing the cover once more.

Connor McDavid said,

"I think it’d cool to see maybe an old school edition, maybe have Wayne on there or something like that again. That would be kind of cool."

Wayne Gretzky, a living legend and a figure synonymous with hockey greatness, is a name well-versed by fans, players, and hockey enthusiasts. A tribute to Gretzky on the cover of NHL 24 would not only honor his incomparable contributions to the sport but also serve as a bridge connecting hockey's rich past with its vibrant present and future.

Connor McDavid was asked that question because of the hype around NHL 24

Set to make its debut on August 16 at 11 a.m. EDT, the NHL 24 Reveal promises to showcase a plethora of new features and an immersive gameplay experience. This reveal has excited fans and gamers, offering a glimpse into the innovations and enhancements that await them in the upcoming edition of the game.

A key element of the NHL 24 journey is the playtest, an event that has enthusiasts marking their calendars from August 14 to 18. This unique opportunity allows gamers to get a firsthand feel for the game before its official launch. It'll provide an invaluable chance to immerse themselves in the virtual world of ice hockey like never before.

When NHL 24 is unveiled, we'll finally witness who is on the cover of the latest installment of the EA Sports game. And if EA listens to the wishes of Connor McDavid, Wayne Gretzky might once again find himself gracing the cover of a video game.