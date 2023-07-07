WATCH: Dale Hunter's infamous cheapshot at Pierre Turgeon deserves a deep rewind

Dale Hunter and Pierre Turgeon were destined to clash heads on the 28th of April 1993.

The background was set as the Capitals lost games in overtime to the Islanders in the playoffs. Things were reaching a boiling point and soon it would bubble out.

In the match that would decide the series, the Islanders were in complete control. The puck was turned over by Washington forward Dale Hunter with little over eight minutes left in the contest after he accepted an outlet pass from a teammate.

The Islander who felt he was putting the finishing touches on his team's series triumph was Pierre Turgeon. He stole the puck and scored to make it 5-1 for the Isles. Pierre was right in one sense—he did help the Islanders win the series. But Pierre was dead incorrect in another way.

Turgeon suffered a separated shoulder as a result of Hunter's blindside attack. Akkll but one of the Islanders' remaining postseason games were missed by him.

Gary Bettman, the newly elected NHL Commissioner, chastised Dale Hunter and then suspended him for the first 21 games of the 1993–1994 campaign. This was, at the time, the longest ban ever imposed by the league due to a "on-ice incident."

What happened to Pierre Turgeon and Dale Hunter after the incident ?

Pierre Turgeon

In the next fifteen NHL seasons, Pierre Turgeon played with the Islanders, Canadiens, Blues, Stars, and Avalanche.

He was chosen for two more All-Star games after joining the 500 goal club as the 34th player in history in 2005.

Dale Hunter's future wouldn't be as promising, though.

Before retiring at the end of the 1998–1999 season, he played for the Capitals for six more seasons and the Avalanche for one.

The Capitals decided to give Hunter his very own penalty box during the ceremony. His number 32 was honoured since Hunter would end his career in second place among all-time leaders in penalty minutes.

Another incredible feat of Mr. Hunter (as of 2005–06) is playing the most playoff games (186 games) without winning a Stanley Cup.

Years following the 1993 event, Hunter admitted to a Canadian reporter that "Yeah, I went too far."

Having said that, Hunter became a hometown favourite but a goon everywhere (particularly on the Island), whereas Turgeon became a player with 500+ goals.

Both have had successful careers. Hunter is now a coach of the London Knights and, was also a former coach of the Washington Capitals. Turgeon also ended up coaching the LA Kings .

