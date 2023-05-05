WATCH: Dallas Stars' fan hilariously reads a book as entire arena celebrates Game 2 win over Seattle Kraken

The Dallas Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 in Game 2 to tie the second round series at 1-1 at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Joe Pavelski scored again to take his goal tally to five in his last two playoff games.

The Stars' passionate green army at the American Airlines Center was buzzing with their team's incredible performances on Thursday. Every time the Stars put the puck back into the net, celebrations erupted in every corner of the arena.

However, in the midst of all the excitement, the cameraman noticed an unusual scene in the stands. There was a guy in a white t-shirt immersed in a book, who seemed unconcerned about what was going on around him.

Watch the video below:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet When you have #StanleyCup Playoffs tickets at night but an exam in the morning. When you have #StanleyCup Playoffs tickets at night but an exam in the morning. 😅📗 https://t.co/KrRvksW0GA

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Mubus @MrMubus @Sportsnet People will do anything to seek attention. @Sportsnet People will do anything to seek attention.

Canuck4Life @BCbudzz @Sportsnet @DallasStars OMG what is he doing there. He must of won the tickets in a super intense chess match. @Sportsnet @DallasStars OMG what is he doing there. He must of won the tickets in a super intense chess match.

Dallas Stars defeat Seattle Kraken 4-2 to tie the series 1-1

In Game 1 on Tuesday, the Stars lost in overtime with a 5-4 scoreline. Joe Pavelski was the onbly goalscorer for the team and also becoming the oldest player in the history of NHL to post a four-goal game in playoffs. However, his efforts went in vain due to the loss.

Coming into the Game 2, the Stars played well and did not just rely on the big guns to show up. The first period of the game went goalless.

Coming into the second period, Wyatt Johnston scord the opening goal for the Stars after he slotted Colin Miller's assist to the back of the net at the 3:43 mark of the period.

Six minutes later, Evgeni Dadonov's wrap-around goal gave the Dallas Stars a 2-0 lead. Tye Kartye made a comeback for the Settle Kraken and trimmed the Stars' lead to one goal at the 11:05 mark.

However, Joe Pavelski once again registered his name on the scoring sheet and scored his fifth goal in two games to give the Dallas Stars a two-goal cushion with less than four minutes left for the third period.

Tyler Seguin's goal came at 10:59 of third period, which gave the Dallas Stars a 4-1 lead. Jordan Eberle trimmed the Stars' lead to 4-2, but could do no further damage on the night.

The two teams will be battling once again in Game 3 on Sunday.

