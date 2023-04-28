WATCH: Every goal scored in Vegas Golden Knights series winning game against the Winnipeg Jets

In a dominating performance, the Vegas Golden Knights secured their spot in the second round of the playoffs with a 4-1 near shutout win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5.

The star of the night was goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who stopped all but one of the 31 shots he faced to earn the Vegas Golden Knights their spot in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Golden Knights wasted no time getting on the board, with Chandler Stephenson redirecting a shot from Mark Stone past Connor Hellebuyck just 51 seconds into the game. The Jets had their chances to tie it up, but Brossoit stood tall and made some key saves to keep them off the scoreboard.

In the second period, the Vegas Golden Knights extended their lead with three more goals. Mark Stone caused a turnover and took the puck down the ice before beating Hellebuyck with a wrist shot just 42 seconds into the period.

Then, Michael Amadio made a slick backhand pass to William Karlsson, who was waiting on the backdoor to tap the puck in and make it 3-0.

Brossoit continued to shine in the second period, making an incredible diving glove save on Adam Lowry to keep the Jets scoreless. Shortly after, Lowry took a penalty and the Vegas Golden Knights capitalized with their second power-play goal of the game. Chandler Stephenson scored his second goal of the night, snapping a shot past Hellebuyck off a pass from Stone.

The Jets finally got on the board in the third period, with Kyle Connor finding the back of the net on just his second shot of the game. It was a little too late for the Jets to mount a comeback.

The Vegas Golden Knights' defense also deserves a lot of credit for their performances in the series, especially as the team missed Shea Theodore in their dominant game five victory.

Led by Alex Pietrangelo and Alex Martinez, they limited the Jets to just the one goal in the game that mattered the most, with Brossoit stepping up when needed to make big saves.

The Golden Knights will now await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series in the second round. With their balanced attack and strong defense, they will be a tough matchup for any team they face.

As for Brossoit, his outstanding performance in Game 5 has earned him the trust and respect of his teammates and coaches, and he will likely play a key role for the Golden Knights moving forward in the playoffs.

