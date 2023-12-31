Watch: Mario Lemieux's incredible 5-goal game on December 31, 1988

On Dec. 31, 1988, the hockey world witnessed a remarkable feat that would etch Mario Lemieux's name in the annals of NHL history. The Pittsburgh Penguins, facing off against the New Jersey Devils, became the stage for Lemieux's extraordinary performance, a game still remembered by many fans.

Lemieux, a Canadian former professional ice hockey player, showcased his unparalleled skill and versatility on the ice that day. The Pittsburgh Penguins organization, reflecting on this historic moment, recently took to their official X account to share a video post that encapsulated the sheer brilliance of Lemieux's performance.

"Even strength. Shorthanded. Power play. Penalty shot. Empty net. On this day in 1988, Mario Lemieux did the unthinkable and scored five goals, five ways," the caption read.

The video, undoubtedly a nostalgic journey for hockey enthusiasts, transports viewers back to that fateful day when Lemieux left an indelible mark on the game. The footage features snippets from the intense matchup between the Penguins and the Devils, showcasing Lemieux's power in every conceivable game situation.

Lemieux's ability to score in each of the five possible situations in a single NHL game sets this particular performance apart.

The first goal, scored at even strength, highlights Lemieux's ability to navigate through opposing defenses with finesse. Shorthanded, he demonstrated his offensive capabilities and defensive acumen, seizing an opportunity to capitalize on the opponent's vulnerability.

The power-play goal showcases Lemieux's proficiency with a man advantage, while the penalty shot goal underscores his composure in high-pressure situations.

The culmination of this exceptional performance was the empty-net goal, sealing Lemieux's place in history as the only player to score in all five possible game situations in a single NHL contest. The crowd's roar, captured in the video, echoes the awe and admiration for Lemieux's extraordinary accomplishment.

A quick look at Mario Lemieux’s NHL career and financial success

Mario Lemieux, with a $200 million fortune, had a stellar 17-season career, winning the Stanley Cup twice. Starting in 1984 with a $600,000 salary and $150,000 signing bonus, he earned $3.25 million over five years in 1986. In 1992, he secured a seven-year, $42 million deal.

Lemieux played a key role in saving the Penguins from bankruptcy, converting $20 million of owed salary into ownership equity. In 1999, Lemieux and investors like Ron Burkle acquired the team for $107 million.

In 2021, Fenway Sports Group bought the Penguins for $900 million, impacting Mario Lemieux's net worth. He also signed a $500,000 Nike endorsement in 2000.