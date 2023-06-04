WATCH: Marshmello kicked off 2023 Stanley Cup Finals special concert series outside T-Mobile Arena in Vegas

The atmosphere outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals was nothing short of electrifying. Marshmello, the GRAMMY-nominated artist and renowned DJ, kicked off the highly anticipated game with a special concert.

The vibrant energy of the crowd and the pulsating beats from Marshmello's turntables set the perfect tone for the thrilling showdown. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals took place between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

Taking center stage on Toshiba Plaza, Marshmello treated fans to an unforgettable performance, captivating them with his signature sound and infectious remixes. The crowd erupted with excitement, waving their hands in unison and singing along to the catchy tunes.

Among the standout tracks of the evening was the Marshmello remix of "I Want You To Be Happier," a crowd favorite that created an electric atmosphere. The vibrant lights, stunning visuals, and Marshmello's infectious energy combined to create an immersive experience.

Despite the Florida Panthers' 5-2 defeat in Game 1, the memory of Marshmello's exhilarating concert remained etched in the minds of the fans. The music had brought people together, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of hockey.

Prior to the concert, it was announced that the performance would be free and open to the public, allowing fans of all ages to join in the festivities. The decision to host the concert outside the T-Mobile Arena on Toshiba Plaza ensured that everyone, even those without game tickets, could be part of the excitement and enjoy the live music.

As the final notes of Marshmello's set echoed through the plaza, the doors to the T-Mobile Arena opened.

Lil Jon and Flo Rida will also perform in Game 2 and 3 of Stanley Cup Finals

Lil Jon, a GRAMMY Award-winning artist and avid Golden Knights supporter, will showcase his musical talents during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 5. He will deliver an energetic pool party DJ set at the renowned Wet Republic, located in the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Flo Rida, a highly successful rapper and native of Florida, will captivate the crowd in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. This exciting concert will take place on June 8, prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals.

The concert is free and open to the public, offering a fantastic opportunity for fans to enjoy live music. Fans attending the game can enter the FLA Live Arena starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

