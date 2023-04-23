WATCH: Scoring explosion by Colorado Avalanche in Seattle's first home playoff game

The Colorado Avalanche won Game 3 of the series against the Seattle Kraken with a score of 6-4, spoiling the Kraken's first-ever home game.

WATCH: Colorado Avalanche score at will in Game 3 takedown of the Seattle Kraken

The Kraken started off strong, with Jaden Schwartz tipping in a Justin Schultz shot just four minutes into the game. The Kraken's home crowd was roaring, and it looked like it was going to be a tough night for the Avalanche. However, the Colorado Avalanche responded quickly, with JT Compher scoring a shorthanded goal with just four minutes left in the period.

Compher's goal was a thing of beauty, with the forward taking a pass from Cale Makar and going backhand across the crease, sliding the puck by Grubbauer to tie the game. The Avalanche's penalty kill has been a strength all season, and Compher's goal was an excellent example of how dangerous they could be.

With just 45 seconds left in the period, Nathan MacKinnon took advantage of a defensive zone turnover and raced down the ice for a breakaway goal, beating Grubauer glove side to give the Avalanche the lead heading into the second period. MacKinnon is one of the best players in the NHL, and he showed why on this goal. He used his speed and skill to create a scoring chance out of nothing.

The second period saw more back-and-forth action, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. Makar added to the Avalanche lead with a powerful slap shot from the blue line that Grubauer couldn't even react to just four and a half minutes into the period.

The Kraken refused to go down quietly, responding with two goals in just 19 seconds. Jamie Oleksiak juked around defenders before firing the puck into the slot past Georgiev for the first goal.

And then Matty Beniers one-timed a pass from behind the net by Jared McCann for the second goal. The Kraken's quick goals tied the game, and the crowd was back in it.

But the Avalanche would not be denied, dominating the third period and scoring two more goals to secure the win. Mikko Rantanen one-timed a pass from Devon Teows that slid under Grubauer's leg pad just three minutes into the period.

MacKinnon got his second goal of the game just a minute and a half later, deking around defenders to snap it past Grubauer's glove once again.

Before the final siren, Mikko Rantanen would get another, this one coming in the form of an empty net goal.

The Avalanche's dominance in the third period was a testament to their skill and depth. They were able to shut down the Kraken's offense while creating scoring chances of their own.

With the win, the Colorado Avalanche regain home ice advantage and make the series 2-1. The Colorado Avalanche will look to build on this win and continue their momentum as the series moves forward. The Kraken, on the other hand, will look to bounce back in Game 4 and defend their home ice.

